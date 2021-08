Tunis/Tunisia — El Kef saw the number of COVID-19 active cases drop to 919 against 2,000 two weeks ago, according to the latest statistics of the local health directorate.

The number of hospitalised patients posted a downward trend, standing at 78 now, including 10 in intensive care .

Eight deaths and 171 more infections were reported from 368 tests made on August 9 and 10, the same source added.

The region logged a total of 16,753 infections, including 15,836 recoveries and 565 deaths.