Tunisia: Coronavirus - Monastir Logs 4 Additional Deaths and 161 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus in the governorate of Monastir in the last 48 hours. This takes fatality numbers to 829 in the region.

The deaths were reported in Sahline, Monastir, Zéramdine and Jemmal, said a new report published by the local health directorate Thursday.

The governorate also recorded 161 COVID-19 case, bringing overall infections to 36,089 cases since the spread of the pandemic.

The new positive cases were discovered in Moknine (38 cases), 26 cases in Bembla, 22 cases in Monastir, 16 cases in Bekalta, 13 cases in Zéramdine, 12 cases in Sahline, 9 cases in Jemmal, 7 cases in Ksar Hellal, 7 cases in Ouardanine, 5 cases in Sayada-Lamta-Bouhajr, 3 cases in Teboulba, 2 cases in Ksibet Mediouni, and 1 case in Béni Hassen.

Active cases now stand at 3167, with 137 patients admitted to hospitals and clinics in the region where the occupancy rate of beds equipped with oxygen has reached an average of 53.7%, according to the same source.

The incidence rate in the governorate has dropped to 283 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.