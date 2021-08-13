Tunisia: Jerandi Affirms Tunisia's Support for Algeria in Face of Wildfires

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi expressed at a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra Thursday Tunisia's full solidarity with Algeria in the face of the wildfires that tore through the country since last Monday.

Quoted in a statement of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Jerandi offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

The minister said that Tunisia always stands by Algeria, stressing its willingness to provide the necessary assistance in the fight against this wave of fires.

For his part, the head of Algerian diplomacy expressed his thanks to Tunisia for supporting his country in this difficult ordeal, emphasising the ties of brotherhood and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

