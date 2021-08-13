Tunisia: Ben Arous Sees Two Deaths From Coronavirus, 186 Infections

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ben Arous has recorded two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing to 770 the total number of victims of the pandemic in the region.

186 COVID-19 cases were registered after the release of results of 519 laboratory tests. This takes to 28238 the number of positive cases in the region, since the spread of the pandemic.

In addition, 100 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Ben Arous where overall recoveries rose to 24,323, according to a new report issued after the periodic meeting of the local committee to monitor the impact of coronavirus Thursday.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X