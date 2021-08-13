Tunisia: Ben Arous Sees Two Deaths From Coronavirus, 186 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ben Arous has recorded two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing to 770 the total number of victims of the pandemic in the region.

186 COVID-19 cases were registered after the release of results of 519 laboratory tests. This takes to 28238 the number of positive cases in the region, since the spread of the pandemic.

In addition, 100 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Ben Arous where overall recoveries rose to 24,323, according to a new report issued after the periodic meeting of the local committee to monitor the impact of coronavirus Thursday.