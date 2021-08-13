Tunisia: Covid-19 Jab Drive Must Target Major Industrial Zones - Minister

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi, on Thursday, stressed the need to develop a vaccination schedule for workers and employees for several weeks, to target major industrial zones and complete the vaccination of health workers as soon as possible.

He also urged conducting jab drives in specialised educational centers for persons with disabilities, in coordination with the General Committee for Social Promotion.

Trablesi was speaking at a working session to follow-up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the workplace, said a statement by the Ministry.

He expressed gratitude to medics and paramedics, as well as occupational medicine and military medicine professionals, who made the national vaccination campaign a success , stressing the need to increase coordination between all stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of this campaign.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff and representatives of the Health Ministry, the Central Pharmacy and the General Directorate of Inspection of Occupational Medicine and Safety.

