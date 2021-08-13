Tunisia: Medenine Logs 14 Deaths of Coronavirus and 203 New Infections

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Medenine governorate logged 14 more fatalities of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the region to 937, Local Director of Preventive Health Zayd Al-Anz told TAP on Thursday.

Another 203 new infections were reported after publishing the results of 1,077 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 19%.

The overall number of infections has therefore risen to 27,114, including 25,507 recoveries, according to the same source.

Oxygen-supported beds are 89% full in public and private hospitals in the region.

