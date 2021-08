Tunis/Tunisia — The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (French: CCIS) will organise on August 18 a webinar on the "Development of Tunisian-Libyan Investments".

This webinar is part of a series of online meetings to further boost economic cooperation and implement adequate measures, the CCIS said.

Representatives of the Libyan General Committee for Investment Promotion and Privatisation and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) will take part in this webinar.