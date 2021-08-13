Tunisia: Former Finance Minister Declares Assets

Tunis/Tunisia — Former Minister of Economy Finance and Investment Support Ali Kooli, on Thursday, declared his assets at the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (French: INLUCC), in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 46 of 2018 on the declaration of assets and interests and the fight against illicit enrichment and conflict of interest in the public sector.

President of the Republic Kais Saied on August 2 issued a decree dismissing the Finance Minister. He appointed Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia Acting Minister.