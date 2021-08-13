Tunisia: Samir Abdellaoui Appointed New Governor of Bizerte

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied appointed Samir Abdellaoui Governor of Bizerte, under Decree No. 103 published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT).

Abdellaoui replaces Mohamed Gouider who has been dismissed from office, under Decree No. 102, the Presidency said in a statement Thursday.

Both decrees were issued pursuant to Article 80 of the Constitution and Government Decree No. 1405/2016 dated December 23, 2016 on the appointment of governors as well as based on Presidential Decree No. 65/2021 dated July 26, 2021 on the dismissal of the Prime Minister,the statement added.

Samir Abdellaoui was sworn in before the President of the Republic.

