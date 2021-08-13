Rwanda: Survivors, Prosecution Welcome France's Pledge On Genocide Cases

The umbrella of Genocide survivors and Rwandan prosecutors have hailed France's decision to appoint a liaison officer at its embassy in Kigali in charge of following up on indictments against Genocide fugitives holed up in France.

The development was announced by the new French ambassador to Rwanda, Antoine Anfré, during a news conference in Kigali on Tuesday, August 10.

The Rwandan chief prosecutor, Aimable Havugiyaremye, said the initiative meant more evidence against Genocide perpetrators living in France will be brought to the fore with relative ease.

"This is a good step forward from their side and for Rwanda's prosecution (National Public Prosecution Authority), it means we will be able to access them and help bring to justice more fugitives," he said.

He, however, said that there was a need for the fugitives to be tried in Rwanda where they committed the alleged crimes, adding that this would facilitate witness accessibility and provide first-hand information to justice-seekers.

Meanwhile, the move has also been welcomed by Ibuka, the organisation representing the interests of survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Naphtal Ahishakiye, Executive Secretary, Ibuka, said the development raises hope that justice could finally be served as far as the Genocide fugitives on French soil are concerned.

'What's important is honouring promises'

"It demonstrates the commitment from President Emmanuel Macron, which he expressed during his visit to Rwanda (in May)," he said. "We believe it's an important step toward removing hindrances to justice."

"We expect that it will help speed up investigations by French prosecutors and trials since the officer will be playing as a link to investigations back in Rwanda," he added.

However, Daphrose Gauthier, from the Collectif des Parties Civiles pour le Rwanda (CPCR), a rights group based in France that has for years advocated for justice for Genocide victims, said the most important thing is honouring promises made.

"We have more than 30 cases in court with only two judges, what we're requesting is to increase the number of judges and investigators to speed up these trials and to dispense justice," she told The New Times.

'Heavy and overwhelming responsibility'

France has generally been slow in taking steps toward bringing Genocide suspects to justice, but it facilitated the arrest last year of Félicien Kabuga, the man widely regarded as the 'chief financier' of the killings in which over a million people lost their lives in a space of three months.

But it remains home to hundreds of other Genocide fugitives from Rwanda.

"For a long time, France had denied its role in the Genocide against Tutsi 1994 which resulted in continued failure to access certain documentation and evidence related to the Genocide," chief prosecutor Havugiyaremye said.

A report from a French inquiry commissioned by President Macron released early this year concluded that France bore "heavy and overwhelming responsibility" over the Genocide against the Tutsi, although its authors said they did not find evidence of French culpability.

Rwanda, which has previously accused Paris of playing a part in the killings, welcomed the conclusions of the investigation saying it was a step toward a "shared understanding" of the tragic events of 27 years ago.