Rwanda: Amavubi Up 10 Places in Latest FIFA Ranking

12 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national football team, Amavubi, have moved up 10 spots in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, August 12, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Rwanda is now ranked 127th, up from the 137th position.

The improvement comes after two international friendly matches in June when Amavubi thrashed Central African Republic 2-0 and 5-0, respectively, in Kigali.

Despite a moderate performance at the rescheduled 2020 European Championship, Belgium has retained the top position, followed by Brazil, France and England in that order.

European champions Italy are fifth, whereas Copa America champions Argentina are sixth. Spain (7), Portugal (8), USA (9) and Mexico complete the top 10.

Senegal is the top-ranked African country at number 21 globally, with Tunisia (28) and Algeria (30) coming next. Uganda remains the best-placed side in the Cecafa region, ranking at number 72 in world ranking.

