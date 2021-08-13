Rwanda, Belgian Agency Partner to Boost Vaccine Manufacturing

The government of Rwanda and Belgian Development Agency, Enabel have announced a partnership to build a robust ecosystem in the biotech industry in a bid to speed up the country's readiness to manufacture vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, reads a joint statement.

In line with the agreement signed by the European Union and the Rwanda Development Board, the mutual cooperation also seeks to enhance the attractiveness of Rwanda for investments in vaccine manufacturing.

"This aims to strengthen the capacity of Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority through the provision of key laboratory software (Laboratory Information Management System) and curb Africa's dependency on the global supply of vaccines," reads the statement in part.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Daniel Ngamije, Rwanda's health Minister described the partnership as a capacity building move to the vaccine manufacturing plan.

"We are grateful for the partnership with the Belgian Cooperation and look forward to availing vaccines and other pharmaceutical products to a bigger number of beneficiaries by bringing vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the country," he expressed.

Dirk Deprez, the Resident Representative of Enabel in Rwanda also reiterated that the partnership contributes to the global vision of health equity.

"Enable is delighted to be contributing to this noble cause of ensuring that the much-needed vaccines and drugs are accessible in Africa thus contributing to the global vision of health equity."

In the recent cabinet meeting that convened on Wednesday, August 11, the cabinet was briefed on the cooperation agreement between Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the International Finance Center (IFC) on the Vaccine Manufacturing plant in Rwanda.

Rwanda is one of the three African countries selected mid this year to become regional vaccination hubs.

Also, the development comes at a time when more than 729,000 Rwandans have been vaccinated, as part of the effort to vaccinate 60 percent of the total population by the end of next year.

The priority groups include the elderly and those with high-exposure jobs.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

