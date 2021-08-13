Rwanda: Fiston Nkezingabo - Sc Kiyovu's New Signing Promises 'Many Goals'

VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos

Fiston Nkezingabo (red vest) helped AS Kigali to a second place in the Rwanda topflight league last season. / Photo:Courtesy.

Forward Fiston Nkezingabo has said he looks forward to scoring many goals and helping his new side to titles after completing a two-year move to SC Kiyovu from rivals AS Kigali.

Nkezingabo, who previously played for local giants APR, will see his contract keep him at the Green Baggies until 2023.

The 24-year-old helped AS Kigali to a second place - level on points with champions APR - in the 2020/21 Rwanda first division league, and will be hoping to maintain his form at Kiyovu.

For head coach Francis Christian Haringingo, Nkezingabo is an important addition to his squad. "He is a good forward. We are expecting him to be productive for SC Kiyovu, and help us in the attacking department next season."

On the other hand, Nkinzigabo also says the move is an opportunity for growth as a footballer.

"I am happy to sign for Kiyovu. I am joining many good players who have been playing for the team, and I hope to score many goals to help the club to success," he told this publication on Wednesday.

In the underway transfer window, SC Kiyovu have also completed other signings including Bienvenu Mugenzi from Marines, Janvier Benedata from AS Kigali and Isramael Nshimiyimana who was signed from Burundian side Rukinzo.

Kiyovu, who were once the most successful club in the country, have not won a major title since 1993. They finished in ninth position last season.

