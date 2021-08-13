Rwanda: Wcup Qualifiers - Mashami Names Amavubi Squad to Face Mali

VINCENT Mashami, the head coach of the national football team Amavubi, on Thursday afternoon announced a provisional 39-man squad to start preparations ahead of the Mali clash in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda will play two matches in Group E early September, with the first due between September 1-3, against Mali, followed by a fixture against Kenya between September 5-7.

In the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, Mashami's side make Group E along with Mali, Kenya and neighbours Uganda. Only the top team will progress to the third and final round.

Amavubi start residential training on Friday, August 13, and will be camping at Sainte Famille Hotel in city centre. The team will use both Kigali Stadium and Amahoro National Stadium as training facilities.

"The players we have invited to camp are ready for international football, but we will also have a tight training schedule so we can perform well against Mali in the first fixture," Mashami said on Thursday as he announced his squad at the Rwanda football association (Ferwafa) headquarters in Kigali.

He added: "We have the quality and good physique, so we need to get the players mentally ready for this difficult match."

The named provisional roster comprises a surprise inclusion of goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera who, a fortnight ago, announced his retirement from competitive football at age 27 following his conviction in the court of law for using drugs. He was handed a suspended one-year sentence.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera.

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police).

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali).

Forwards: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).

