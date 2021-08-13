Nigeria: Troops Bust Illegal Refineries in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta

Nigerian soldiers attached to Operation Delta Safe have busted illegal refineries being operated at the Orutoru area in Bayelsa State as well as Olutoro and Adamakiri villages in Bonny LGA, Udeyeada Community in Andoni LGA of Rivers State.

The troops, during the operation, discovered and deactivated several other illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks in those places at Bayelsa and Rivers States as well as Opuebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State in the South-South zone of the country.

Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the Director of Defence Media Operation (DMO) while briefing newsmen at Defence Headquarters on Thursday disclosed that the tanks were laden with a total of 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils as well as 2 boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.

Onyeuko, who described the illegal operators as "economic saboteurs", maintained that the troops would continue to carry out several operations to curb illegal oil activities and deter them (economic saboteurs) freedom of action in carrying out their nefarious activities in the South-South zone.

He explained, "These operations were conducted at the Orutoru area in Bayelsa State; Olutoro and Adamakiri villages in Bonny LGA, Udeyeada Community in Andoni LGA of Rivers State; and Opuebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

"These led to the discovery and deactivation of several illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks laden with a total of 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils as well as 2 boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.