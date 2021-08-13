Nigeria: Govt, Gombe Sign MOU On Water Project

The Gombe State Government said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources on collaborative funding for the expansion and upgrade of the Gombe Regional Water Supply Project.

A statement issued by the Director of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the MoU aimed at actualising the rehabilitation, upgrading and expansion of the 50 million litres per day, regional water supply scheme was in line with the government commitment to improve water supply in the state.

According to the statement, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya's signed on behalf of the state government, while the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulaiman Adamu signed for the federal government.