Nigeria: Expect Your Results in 3 Weeks, NECO Registrar Assures SSCE Candidates

13 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kabiru R. Anwar

The registrar and chief executive officer of the National Examination Council (NECO), Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, has promised about 1.3 million candidates writing the ongoing Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) to expect their results in three weeks.

Speaking in Yola, Adamawa State during a visit to inspect the conduct of the examination, Prof Wushishi said, "As soon as we finish the exams, we are going into marking, so, in may be, two, three weeks, we expect to finish marking and results will be ready."

Wushishi further revealed the plans to make the objectives component of the examination computer based.

He said the Council had introduced certain innovations to eliminate examination malpractice, forgery as well as achieve a world class standard.

