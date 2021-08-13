Africa: Over 53 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a citizen against COVID-19, at Wilkins Hospital, Zimbabwe's main vaccination center, in Harare, May 12, 2021.

As of August 13, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,164,732 while over 53,009,999 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 181,063 and 6,289,191 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,568,511 and 76,247 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (731,084), Tunisia (618,124), Ethiopia (287,184), Egypt (285,061), Libya (276,739) and Kenya (217,276).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

