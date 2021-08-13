Southern Africa: SADC Ministerial Meeting - Efforts in Mitigating Impacts of Covid-19 Pandemic to Be Highlighted By Minister Gan

press release

The 41st Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government is being held from 09 to 19 August 2021 at the Bingu International Conference Centre, Lilongwe, in the Republic of Malawi.

The theme for this year is Bolstering Productive Capacities in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable, Economic and Industrial Transformation.

Mauritius is participating in the SADC Council of Ministers from 13 to 14 August and the Committee of Senior Officials from 09 to 11 August via videoconference.

Key issues that will be addressed by the Summit are: assessing the progress made in promoting and deepening Regional Integration in line with SADC's aspirations; reviewing SADC projects and programmes; assessment of peace and security in the region; and proposed transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a Parliament.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, who is participating in the Summit is due to intervene during the later part of the meeting. He intends to highlight Mauritius' efforts in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also provide an update on the development of the pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing industry in Mauritius, consequently calling upon the support of SADC in this endeavour.

In addition, the Foreign Affairs Minister will seek the support of SADC Member States for the resolution that Mauritius is presenting to the 27th Universal Postal Congress currently being held in Côte d'Ivoire for the organisation to formally acknowledge that, for the purposes of its activities, the Chagos Archipelago forms an integral part of the territory of Mauritius and put an end to UK-led postal activities in the Chagos Archipelago.

He will seize this opportunity to underline the interest of Mauritius to host a Regional Centre of Excellence for the African Medicines Agency, with the assistance of SADC Member States.

The President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, will take over the chairmanship of SADC from the President of Mozambique, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, for a one-year mandate until August 2022.

A new Executive Secretary will be appointed by the Summit as the term of Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax as Executive Secretary of SADC is coming to an end.