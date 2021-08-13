Mauritius: Launching of a Call for Projects to Develop Business Opportunities in the Blue Economy

press release

A call for projects to develop innovative business opportunities in the blue economy was launched, this afternoon, by the French Embassy in collaboration with the Economic Development Board, the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council, and La Turbine, the business incubator of the ENL group, at Vivea Business Park, Moka, in the context of the celebration by France of the Blue Economy in the Indian Ocean 2021.

Several personalities were present, namely, the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Deepak Balgobin; the Minister of the Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; the Ambassador of France to Mauritius, Ms Florence Caussé-Tissier; and the CEO of the ENL group, Mr Hector Espitalier-Noël.

This call for projects focuses on three pillars which are food supply and nutrition; pharmaceuticals; and well-being so as to encourage companies to develop innovative projects in view of promoting the ocean, sea, coasts, and the other multiple resources in respect of human rights and the environment.

In his address, Minister Balgobin lauded La Turbine for this innovation and start-up programme. He reiterated his continuous support for young project leaders to connect and tap new market opportunities in addition to established innovative businesses. He also recalled the various research projects in the field of innovation put in place by his ministry at the level of the MRIC in line with the Government Programme which calls for a more intelligent, innovative and inclusive country to face the challenge of digital divide. He also dwelt on other projects and measures implemented in relation to the digitalisation of Government services.

For his part, Minister Maudhoo focused on all the opportunities as regards economic activities related to the oceans which include fisheries, sustainable aquaculture, pharmaceuticals, green maritime transport, sustainable tourism, emerging areas such as renewable energy, marine ecosystem services, and desalination. According to him, the ocean economy represents a promising sector for the future and the generation to come. He also spoke of the various measures put in place by his ministry to further develop the fisheries sector and research for the cultivation of seaweed and pearls.

The Ambassador of France to Mauritius, Mrs Florence Caussé-Tissier, stressed the importance of setting up this innovative project in collaboration with the ENL group which, according to her, bears both an environmental and social dimension. The goal, she added, is to create dynamic projects in the Indian Ocean area while respecting the environment. According to her, the year 2021 is a year of the Blue Economy which aims to strengthen regional synergies in the ocean with the support of the French presidency of the Indian Ocean Commission for the year 2021-2022.

The CEO of the ENL group, Mr Hector Espitalier-Noël, dwelt on the objective of La Turbine, which aims to encourage young entrepreneurs to set up innovative projects. He stressed that La Turbine will support these entrepreneurs in their emerging projects to better exploit the blue economy.