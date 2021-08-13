Mauritius: Government Committed to Fight Gender Based Violence, Says Minister Koonjoo-Shah

press release

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, reiterated Government's commitment in the fight against all forms of violence including Gender Based Violence (GBV) in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 5.

This endeavour, she emphasised, has been translated into concrete action with the personal dedication of the Prime Minister who has chaired the high-level committee on the Elimination of Gender Based Violence.

The Minister was speaking, this morning, at Le Sirius, Labourdonnais Hotel, in Port Louis, during the opening of an Interfaith forum organised in collaboration with the Council of Religions. An information pack for faith-based organsiations to end Gender Based Violence in line with the National Strategy and Action Plan against GBV, was also launched on that occasion.

In her address, the Minister highlighted that since the launch of the National Strategy and Action Plan against GBV last year, a collaborative approach has been taken by all Ministries, Departments and other stakeholders to address the issue and thereon implement the recommendations of the action plan to help eliminate GBV from the society.

According to the Minister, GBV is a national scourge which is not only gaining momentum on the national front but is also an international issue with a greater impact on the lives of women and girls.

She recalled that last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase has been registered with regards to cases of domestic violence in Mauritius affecting families and societies as a whole. On this score, she called for the concerted effort of all stakeholders including religious bodies to collaborate in the fight against GBV which is pivotal for social progress and the betterment of the society.

Minister Koonjoo-Shah, however recalled that there is still a long way to go in the fight against GBV and stressed on the primary and fundamental role of the Council of Religions in this endeavour through the values that they advocate by conveying messages of peace and unity towards the population.

This, she said, can ultimately help eliminate GBV in the society. She further urged religious leaders to use their inspiration in order to help reduce such incidences by addressing the root cause of the issue of GBV by liberating the society through a change in mindset.

Fort his part, Père Philippe Goupille, President of the Council of Religions, expressed his concerns as to the increasing number of GBV in Mauritius and across the world. According to him, GBV is the concern of each and every one and should be addressed at its grass root level to protect the future generation.

He expressed the interest of all religious leaders forming part of the Council of Religions who have agreed to join hands in this endeavour with regards to the change in social norms and beliefs against the principles of GBV and inequality.

He concluded by stating that GBV should be addressed by shaping new mindsets from a spiritual perspective as compared to religious perspective and that the role of religious leaders is to help address inequality between men and women.