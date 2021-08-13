South Africa: This Be Treason - Ramaphosa Acknowledges Zuma-Era Armed Militia's Likely Connection to July Insurrection

analysis

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has acknowledged that agents irregularly recruited, appointed and armed by the State Security Agency could have played a role in the strategic economic sabotage of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the failed July insurrection. He also spoke about a process of "intense investigation" going forward.

This was the first public indication that a "discreet and private" force, hand-picked by Thulani Dlomo, former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA's) Special Operations Unit (SOU) and accountable only to former president Jacob Zuma, had not been decommissioned or tracked despite exposure of its existence.

It would suggest the private (paid for by public money, however) armed militia was still operational prior to and during the nine days of chaotic violence that gripped KZN and Gauteng.

On Thursday, the Zondo Commission heard that the canning of Project Veza - an attempt to clean up the SSA - by Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, as well as recently retired domestic head of intelligence, Mahlodi Muofhe, had resulted in these agents and arms, including automatic weapons, remaining outside the control and authority of the state.

"It is not unreasonable, therefore, to propose any failures at...