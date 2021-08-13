South Africa: 166,902 Vaccines Administered On Thursday

A total 166 902 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered on Thursday bringing the total number of jabs administered in South Africa to 9 185 756, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD further reported that 14 271 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 568 511.

The majority of new cases reported on Thursday were from the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%).

"Gauteng province accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo Province accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today's new cases," said the NICD.

This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate.

"As per the National Department of Health, a further 473 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76 247 to date," said the NICD.

A total of 15 426 667 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The NICD said the total number of cases on Thursday was higher than Wednesday and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

There has been an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.