South Africa: A Harrowing Tale - Escape From Lubumbashi - 'A Refugee's Journey On Foot to Reunite Her Family'

Escape from Lubumbashi - A Refugee's Journey on Foot to Reunite her Family, written by Estelle Neethling and published this year, is the story of a young Congolese woman's journey from the persecution by Mobutu Sese Seko's regime of members of the UDPS opposition party in Zaire.

This often harrowing tale brings to light the defining challenges of the 21st century - forced migration, global displacement, conflict, refugees, gender violence, ethnic persecution, xenophobia and human rights.

While these are global issues, they are particularly pertinent to Africa and South Africa as the major drawcard for refugees on the continent.

The story of Adolphine Misekaba is recounted with empathy and compassion by an author who reveals her own journey from "unconscious racism" to sensitisation to and concern with the plight of refugees and the pain of estrangement through her work with the South African Red Cross Society. Adolphine's journey is disclosed in two parts. Part One reveals an idyllic early family life in Lubumbashi, Zaire (renamed the Democratic Republic of Congo by Mobutu in 1971).

Interspersed with descriptions of family members...