Angola: Chief Judge Leaves Constitutional Court

12 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Chief Judge Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão on Thursday expressed to the President of the Republic his wish to cease his functions as the Constitutional Court.

The request was accepted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, according to a statement issued by the President's Civil House.

Born in Luanda, on 4 April 1950, Manuel Aragão took office as chief judge of the Constitutional Court in November 2017, replacing Rui Ferreira. He held the same positions at the Supreme Court between 2014 and 2017.

Before joining the judiciary, Manuel Aragão was ambassador to Argentina and the Kingdom of Morocco.

With a degree in Law from the Law Faculty of the Agostinho Neto University, he held the positions of Deputy Minister of Justice (1992-2004) and Minister of Justice (2004-2008).

The Constitutional Court is the body of constitutional jurisdiction competent to administer Justice in legal-constitutional matters and is composed of 11 counsellor judges.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X