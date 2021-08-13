Angola: Chief Judge Leaves Constitutional Court

Luanda — The Chief Judge Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão on Thursday expressed to the President of the Republic his wish to cease his functions as the Constitutional Court.

The request was accepted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, according to a statement issued by the President's Civil House.

Born in Luanda, on 4 April 1950, Manuel Aragão took office as chief judge of the Constitutional Court in November 2017, replacing Rui Ferreira. He held the same positions at the Supreme Court between 2014 and 2017.

Before joining the judiciary, Manuel Aragão was ambassador to Argentina and the Kingdom of Morocco.

With a degree in Law from the Law Faculty of the Agostinho Neto University, he held the positions of Deputy Minister of Justice (1992-2004) and Minister of Justice (2004-2008).

The Constitutional Court is the body of constitutional jurisdiction competent to administer Justice in legal-constitutional matters and is composed of 11 counsellor judges.