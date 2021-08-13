South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Dismisses MEC Mmoloki Cwail

13 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

I have as Premier of the North West Province dismissed MEC Cwaile from his position as MEC for COGSTA in terms of section 132(2) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa,1996.

The dismissal of MEC Cwaile is with effect from 11 August 2021.

I thank MEC Cwaile for service during his tenure and wish him well on his future endeavours.

I have further appointed Ms Lena Miga as the MEC for COGSTA with effect from 12 August 2021.

I wish MEC Miga well in her new responsibilities and have confidence in her ability to serve the public in her position.

