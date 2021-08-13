South Africa: Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro Sends Condolences to Mpho Mathibela Family

13 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Premier conveys condolences on the passing of Mpho Mathibela

Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro has on behalf of the North West Provincial Government conveyed a message of condolence to the Mathibela family following the passing of Mpho Mathibela on 7 August 2021.

Mpho and Mphonyana Mathibela, who were previously conjoined, underwent a successful operation that drew the attention of millions of South Africans who sent congratulatory messages following their operation. Mphonyana died of pneumonia in 1989.

It is reported that Mpho 34 died at Tshepong Hospital after she was admitted on Monday 2 August 2021.

Premier Mokgoro recalls that the successful operation of the Mathibela twins demonstrated medical excellence in the South African medical fraternity. This operation held the country and the world in awe. "We will forever cherish the good memories associated with Mpho whose resilience over the years has stood out as an inspirational quality she possessed." Remarked Mokgoro.

Mokgoro further commends Councillors in Matlosana Local Municipality as the closest sphere of government to the people for providing much needed support to the Mathibela family.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X