South Africa: Queen Nonesi, the Remarkable AbaThembu Regent Who Fought 19th-Century Sexism and Manipulated the Colonial Regime

opinion

Thrust into the regency of the AbaThembu people in the mid-1800s, Queen Nonesi led her people through one of the most turbulent periods in Eastern Cape history, including resisting the mass killing of cattle after the prophecies of Nongqawuse.

Even in pre-colonial societies, there has always existed a culturally built hierarchy between men and women, but one which was regulated by traditional checks and balances to impede abuse of power by those in positions of authority, thus ensuring that they ruled by popular mandate.

The weakening of this traditional democracy by colonial influence tipped the scale in favour of autocratic rule by the kings as a result of illegitimate governmental interference in how historically traditional leadership operated. As a result, traditional leadership became a highly contested and tenuous space for males only to participate in. Women's role and status increasingly became delineated to just child-rearing and issues related to the making of a home, with no real voice in political and governance matters.

This was foreign to traditional African society which attached no importance to gender issues as every individual had a role to play both in the family as well as the larger society.

While not suggesting that the...