South Africa: 'Trigger-Happy' Use of Rubber Bullets By Police Results in Death and Lifelong Injury in South Africa

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

The police have a limited repertoire when it comes to responding to unrest. Their modus operandi is to fall back to the use of rubber bullets, often with permanent consequences.

It wasn't long after the shooting started that the first of the injured came through the doors of the emergency room of the Hillbrow Community Health Centre.

Dr Suhayl Essa was on duty on Sunday, July 12 and while he and his colleagues were trying to make sense of the shooting they could hear outside, he was confronted with his first gunshot victim.

The man, Essa said, told him that he had his eyeball in his jacket pocket. Examining the man's eye, Essa realised what had happened.

"A rubber bullet had got lodged in his eye, and he pulled that out and he thought it was his eye," explains Essa.

The doctor was unable to save the man's eye.

That Sunday, unrest was spreading across Gauteng, triggered by former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. Outside the clinic, police and metro police were trying to stop the looting that had flared in Hillbrow.

Other patients with rubber bullet injuries were also rushed to the clinic. By the end of his shift, Essa...

