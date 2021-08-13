Kenya: Where to Get Covid-19 Vaccine in Kenya

The Ministry of Health has published a list of Covid-19 vaccination sites across the country.
The jab being administered at the sites is the two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
See the comprehensive list of centres here: vaccination sites
The Ministry of Health has published a list of Covid-19 vaccination sites across the country.
The jab being administered at the sites is the two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
See the comprehensive list of centres here: vaccination sites
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.