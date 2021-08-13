South Africa: TAC to Work With Gauteng Health Department to Fix Broken System

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

After spending four days and two nights outside Premier David Makhura's office to highlight the crisis-ridden Gauteng health system, the Treatment Action Campaign has gained its desired resolution -- to be heard and find a way to save Gauteng's public healthcare system.

Addressing Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) members on Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Health's head, Dr Sibongile Zungu, and Dumisani Dakile, the adviser to Premier David Makhura, announced that the Office of the Premier and the Office of the MEC would work closely with the TAC to fix identified problems in the Gauteng public health system.

"The work starts now. The transformation of health is vital and a primary matter that needs everyone to work together. This meeting must serve as a historical moment for the health sector in Gauteng. I commit on behalf of the government, the Office of the Premier and the MEC's office to ensure that issues presented by the Treatment Action Campaign have been taken into account and will be resolved in due course," said Dakile.

Zungu said they would collaborate with the TAC and people living with HIV to make sure issues presented are addressed accordingly.

"From now on we work together and will...

