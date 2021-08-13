Nigeria: Housemates On the Line - BBNaija

No one is safe in Biggie’s House.
It’s the second Eviction of the Shine Ya Eye Season and Housemates remain tense knowing that their fate lies in their fellow Housemates' hands.
Pere, after winning this week’s Head of House game was immune from Nomination. Joining him in Immunity are new Housemates Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.
Boma, with no hesitation, Nominated Saskay and Princess. Cross who was filled with doubt after giving one name, was asked by Biggie to kindly hurry up with his Nomination. Housemates were warned not to discuss their Nominations amongst each other.
The Nominations went something like this:
Housemate
Nominees
Boma
Saskay; Princess
Cross
Princess; Tega
Saga
Princess; Tega
Whitemoney
Arin; Jaypaul
Nini
Princess; Emmanuel
Jackie B
Saga; Nini
Sammie
Tega; Princess
Jaypaul
Maria; Peace
Liquorose
Saga; Arin
Arin
Emmanuel; Tega
Yousef
Arin; Boma
Princess
Saga; Arin
Pere
Princess; Saskay
Saskay
Whitemoney; Nini
Peace
Tega; Princess
Emmanuel
Arin; Angel
Tega
Nini; Arin
Angel
Princess; Emmanuel
Maria
Arin; Angel
Big Brother also addressed some House issues during the Nomination show. He reprimanded the Housemates for whispering, speaking in hushed tones and trying to mask whatever they are saying by talking through their teeth. We are not the only ones who have been struggling to hear some of the Housemates. Biggie promised to revisit this discussion at a later stage.
Nominated Housemates
Number of Nominations
Princess
8
Arin
7
Tega
5
Saga
3
Nini
3
Emmanuel
3
Saskay
2
Angel
2
Maria
1
Peace
1
Jaypaul
1
Boma
1
Nothing turns stomachs more than the sound of suspense just before Biggie announces your fate. Anxious faces were seen in the House eagerly waiting for the names to be dropped. Princess, Arin, Saga, Nini, Emmanuel and Tega were the Housemates with the most Nominations. Pere, using his Veto Power saved Saga, and replaced him with Saskay, which seemed to hit hard for Peace. Or is it that she was crying for Arin?
Housemates up for Eviction
Nominated Housemates
Number of Nominations
Princess
8
Tega
5
Saskay
2
Arin
7
Nini
3
Emmanuel
3
It is now up to you to keep your faves in the House so get Voting, geng!
