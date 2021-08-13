Nigeria: Housemates On the Line - BBNaija

Princess, Arin, Tega, Saskay, Emmanuel and Nini are up for possible eviction.

No one is safe in Biggie’s House.

It’s the second Eviction of the Shine Ya Eye Season and Housemates remain tense knowing that their fate lies in their fellow Housemates' hands.

Pere, after winning this week’s Head of House game was immune from Nomination. Joining him in Immunity are new Housemates Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.

Boma, with no hesitation, Nominated Saskay and Princess. Cross who was filled with doubt after giving one name, was asked by Biggie to kindly hurry up with his Nomination. Housemates were warned not to discuss their Nominations amongst each other.

The Nominations went something like this:

Housemate

Nominees

Boma

Saskay; Princess

Cross

Princess; Tega

Saga

Princess; Tega

Whitemoney

Arin; Jaypaul

Nini

Princess; Emmanuel

Jackie B

Saga; Nini

Sammie

Tega; Princess

Jaypaul

Maria; Peace

Liquorose

Saga; Arin

Arin

Emmanuel; Tega

Yousef

Arin; Boma

Princess

Saga; Arin

Pere

Princess; Saskay

Saskay

Whitemoney; Nini

Peace

Tega; Princess

Emmanuel

Arin; Angel

Tega

Nini; Arin

Angel

Princess; Emmanuel

Maria

Arin; Angel

Big Brother also addressed some House issues during the Nomination show. He reprimanded the Housemates for whispering, speaking in hushed tones and trying to mask whatever they are saying by talking through their teeth. We are not the only ones who have been struggling to hear some of the Housemates. Biggie promised to revisit this discussion at a later stage.

Nominated Housemates

Number of Nominations

Princess

8

Arin

7

Tega

5

Saga

3

Nini

3

Emmanuel

3

Saskay

2

Angel

2

Maria

1

Peace

1

Jaypaul

1

Boma

1

Nothing turns stomachs more than the sound of suspense just before Biggie announces your fate. Anxious faces were seen in the House eagerly waiting for the names to be dropped. Princess, Arin, Saga, Nini, Emmanuel and Tega were the Housemates with the most Nominations. Pere, using his Veto Power saved Saga, and replaced him with Saskay, which seemed to hit hard for Peace. Or is it that she was crying for Arin?

Housemates up for Eviction

Nominated Housemates

Number of Nominations

Princess

8

Tega

5

Saskay

2

Arin

7

Nini

3

Emmanuel

3

It is now up to you to keep your faves in the House so get Voting, geng!

