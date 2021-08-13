Uganda: Big Numbers Overwhelm Covid Vaccination Centres

Covid — 19 vaccination centres are overwhelmed by the number of people turning up since the third phase of the exercise kicked off on Tuesday.

Last month the Ministry of Health received an additional 586,080 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking to the media after the vaccination exercise yesterday, Ms Rashidah Nabukalu, the officer-in-charge of Covid-19 vaccination at Kibuli Muslim Hospital, said they started the exercise on Wednesday with only 80 doses though the number of people who came in was almost double.

Ms Nabukalu said due to the few number of doses they are given, they are prioritising those going for the second dose according to the Ministry of Health directives.

"On the first day we vaccinated 60 people for the second dose and 20 for the first dose," she said

Ms Nabukalu added that on the second day the number of people coming for vaccination doubled to 200.

"We received 104 doses and we allocated 40 for the first dose and 64 for the second dose but people were still coming," she said.

Ms Nabukalu added that the lack of manpower, especially data entrants, has become a challenge.

"We still need more data entrants because the ministry updates the system every day especially for those who have completed their jabs," she said.

She added: "Entering those records you have to be very accurate and speedy because information must be corresponding with the first date recorded in the ministry database."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Nabukalu added that logistics is a challenge because the ministry provides few equipment to the hospital like vaccination cards. She said the hospital has had to use their own medical cards when the vaccination cards get finished.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in a telephone interview yesterday, Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona said the allocation of vaccines depends on the number of doses available.

"We shall increase on the number of doses if we get more because we have few vaccines and the number of people who are due for the second dose is still very high," he said.

Mr Ainebyona added that currently they allocate vaccines for those who are due for the second dose and other essential staff including teachers, health workers, elderly and those who have chronic diseases.

Accessing certificate

Ms Nabukalu said when you complete the second dose and fill in your name it will also appear in their system that you had already registered for the first jab then it will automatically show that you have completed the doses.

There is link provided by the Ministry of Health where you fill in your National Identification Number (NIN) and your telephone number then you receive your certificate with all your information indicated on your vaccination card.