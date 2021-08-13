Tanzania: Covid Jabs Now for All Above 18

Dar es Salaam — Are you aged above 18? If the answer is 'yes', then you qualify to receive a Covid-19 jab at any vaccination centre.

This comes after the government rolled out countrywide mass vaccination for all age groups except those below 18.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the vaccination drive on July 28 at State House in Dar es Salaam, but vaccination started with special groups including health workers, people above 50 of age and those with underlying conditions.

However, Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Dorothy Gwajima said yesterday that now people of all age groups can get the jab as Tanzania is about to receive more doses of the vaccine.

"Everyone except those below the age of 18 are now allowed to receive the vaccine," said Dr Gwajima, who attended a health forum in the city.

She revealed that a consignment of about 10.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines was on its way after the first of 1,058,400 doses was delivered last month.

He named the vaccines as Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech, Sinopharm and Sinovac which will be introduced in phases from late August.

She said the response to mass vaccination campaign was big at first, hence the need to give the jab to priority groups first.

Last month, Tanzania received over one million doses of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) donated by the US through Covax facility.

Tanzania had vaccinated 105,745 people by last Saturday whereas 164,500 had booked to receive the jabs this week.

Tanzania government yesterday also started providing electronic Covid-19 vaccine certificates that fulfil international requirements as confirmation for those who are have already been vaccinated.

The release of electronic cards has started during the vaccination campaign for journalists, artists and other citizens who went for the jab at the Karimjee Hall in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Apart from Dar es Salaam, other regions that have responded to the call are Kilimanjaro Region where more than 15,000 people have already been vaccinated, according to regional commissioner Stephen Kagaigai.

"We received 60,000 doses and by Tuesday we had vaccinated more than 15,000 people," he said.

Shinyanga Region received 25,000 doses of the vaccine whereas Kahama Municipality alone received 3,000 doses.

Kahama Municipality immunization coordinator Mkola Vedastus said as of yesterday, 566 people had been vaccinated.