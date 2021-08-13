South Africa: Digital Illiteracy - Some of the Psychological Motives Behind the Spreading of Harmful Fake News

opinion

Many individuals sharing misinformation are naively unaware that they are doing so.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Many individuals sharing misinformation are naively unaware that they are doing so. Then there are those who do it knowingly as a means of satisfying underlying social needs or political agendas. These motives are multilayered, but there is a common factor that leads to fake news doing harm, and that is a strong societal trust in online sources.

Misplaced trust

Historically, news was received in print or broadcast format, which the public trusted as having been researched and verified. Now, obtaining news online on social media and communication apps from various, often unofficial sources, including individuals, has become the norm for many people.

The internet has given a voice to everyone. While beneficial, it means that a great deal of information is shared unchecked. Digital illiteracy is of growing concern, and is particularly prevalent among older generations.

Younger people who have grown up with technology have high levels of digital literacy built into their cognitive framework for organising information. This gives them a certain level of built-in understanding about what is and is not "real" online. Conversely, older individuals...