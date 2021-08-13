Tanzania Loses Fourth Tycoon in a Week As Asas Chairman Dies

13 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Tumaini Msowoya

Iringa — The chairman of Asas Group of Companies, El-Hadj Faraj Ahmed Abri has died.

His family announced on Friday that the businessman breathed his last at dawn on Friday while in Dar es Salaam.

A statement from his family said that Abri Ahmed's body will be laid to rest at Kisutu Cemetery in Dar es Salaam later today (Friday).

"There will be no any formal funeral gathering in Iringa," the statement reads in part, asking those willing to console the family to send their condolences via the available Information and Communication Technology (ICT) means.

Ahmed Abri is the father of a member of the National Executive Council for the ruling CCM, Mr Salim Abri Asas.

CCM's chairman for Iringa Municipality, Mr Said Rubeya, echoed the family's sentiments, asking mourners to send their condolences through ICT means.

The death of El-Hadj Abri brings the total number of prominent businesspeople who have died in Tanzania during the last five days to four.

They include: the owner of Sumry Bus Services, Hamoud Mohammed Sumry, owner of Shivacom Group of Companies, Tonil Somaiya and owner of Gold Crest Hotel, Mathias Manga.

