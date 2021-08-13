Tanzania: TPDF Lugalo - Shufaa Shines in Ladies Fiddle

SHUFAA Twalibu netted an impressive 66 strokes to win Ladies Tuesday Fiddle competition staged at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf course in Dar es Salaam.

The special fiddle event was organised by te club's Ladies section and was part of the preparations for the Lugalo Ladies Open Championship to be staged there September 28-29 this year.

Twalibu beat her closest challenger Christina Charles by 11 shots. Christina netted 77 strokes.

In bronze category, the top prize went to Edrae Kagombe who carded 77 strokes to beat Rehema Athumani on countback after she also posted the same score.

Lugalo Ladies Captain, Hawa Wanyeche told the 'Daily News' after the game that they decided to organise a special fiddle as part of trials that aim to drill golfers for 2021 Ladies Open.

Wanyeche stressed her committee is still looking for sponsorship from companies, institutions and individual sports well-wishers who can support the event.

"We are still working hard to find sponsors, we have already sent request to different companies and individuals for the same, and we are waiting for a respond. But doors are still open for others to join us," she added.

However, Wanyeche added that since it is the first edition, they gear up to make it a memorable and she urged sponsors to come forward.

Lugalo have invited golfers from Kenya, Uganda and Zambia to play in the maiden Lugalo Ladies competition.

The inaugural national event follows from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) Ladies Open that was held last month after going dull for several years.

Among others these events aim at promote ladies game and also identify talent for the future strong national teams.

For several years Lugalo had been tirelessly supporting ladies to take part in international and local events.