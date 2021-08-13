Mali/Rwanda: Amavubi Head Coach Mashami Names Squad for Mali Clash

The Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami has announced a 39-man provisional Rwanda squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign with an away game against Mali next month.

Mashami announced the squad Thursday afternoon at FERWAFA headquarters in Remera that they are very optimistic to have a very strong team together.

The national team is scheduled to play two Group E matches where it is scheduled to visit the Mali national team on September 1st and then they will play against Kenya national team on September 5.

The National Team Retreat will start on tomorrow, August 13, 2021. The Amavubi will be housed at the Sainte Famille Hotel while they will be training two (2) times a day for the Amavubi Stadium and the Kigali Stadium.

"We know now that the players that we have invited are ready physically for the international football and we will have a very tough training schedule especially in the first couple of days and they will be ready for our opening game," Mashami said

"We have the quality, physical preparations and now we need to get the players mentally ready for this very difficult match and we will go to Bangui to have a first official successful match" he added

Coach Vincent Mashami has called on players to use it in Group E qualifiers to secure a ticket to the 2022 World Cup where the list includes goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera who had bid farewell to AFC Eskilstuna striker Rafael York in the second round.

After the call-up, Kevin Monnet Paquet was not called back because he was looking for a new team as he completed his contract at Saint Etienne.

The list also includes AFC striker Eskilstuna in the second division in Sweden, Rafael York who has not been able to attend the friendly match against Central Africa in June because he was infected with Coronavirus.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salim Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga(APR FC, Rwanda), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS KIgali, Rwanda), Hassan Karera (APR FC, Rwanda) and Faustin Usengimana (Police FC, Rwanda)

Midfielders : Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva(Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC, Rwanda), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC, Rwanda), Yannick Mukunzi(Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police FC, Rwanda) and Haruna Niyonzima(AS Kigali, Rwanda)

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC, Rwanda), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police FC, Rwanda), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC, Rwanda), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Lague Byiringiro (APR FC,Rwanda), Alain Kwitonda (APR FC, Rwanda), Yves Mugunga (APR FC, Rwanda), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze FC) and Innocent Nshuti (APR FC).