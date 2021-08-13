Tanzania: Heading to See Superior Simba in 2021/22

FOR Simba, going beyond what they achieved last year, is a sole target. All together, they must as well defend the league tittle, Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and all that must first start with the Community Shield on September 25th.

The team's Head Coach, Didier Gomes has called on his players to work a lot to continue progressing so as to be able to keep all the titles won during the 2020/21 season.

He made the remarks recently in Dar es Salaam before the team's departure to Morocco for a pre-season camp as they want to sharpen their squad to make it lethal for the coming season duels.

He called on the players to ensure they must improve on the success obtained in the last season because their target are high particularly in the CAF Champions League while also keeping the top flight league title.

"We are starting a new season that is why we need to work a lot to continue progressing," said Gomes who has already won two major titles during his first spell at the Msimbazi Street outfits. On his part, the team's veteran player Erasto Nyoni urged Simba members and fans to continue supporting them to enable them achieve more in the upcoming season. "We are going for a preseason training and the most important thing we need from Simba affiliates is their prayers so that what we have planned to accomplish next term should come true," he said.

However, the team's coordinator Abbas Ally admitted that their lethal striker Louis Miquissone did not travel with his colleagues to Morocco saying he is outside the country.

"What I know is that Miquissone is not in the country that is why he has not travelled with his colleagues for the pre-season tour," Ally said. He also disclosed that the second group of Simba players is expected to leave the country soon for Morocco to join their teammates who left Tanzania soil on Tuesday.

The Mozambique national player is reportedly finalising his transfer deal with the Africa giants, Al Ahly from Egypt. In his remarks, the club's Acting Information Officer Ezekiel Kamwaga narrated that the Morocco camp will be conducted for at least two weeks and thereafter, they will fly back home to prepare for Simba Day scheduled on September 28th.

Commenting on whether they will once again organise Simba Cup, Kamwaga said it was too early to give an update about that insisting that they will clarify on the subject as time goes on.

Meanwhile, former Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has encouraged members and fans of the club to render good cooperation to his successor Kamwaga saying he is capable to do a descent job at the club.

"The most important thing at this juncture is to give him full support because it is not the first time for him to work at Simba and he is an experienced journalist. "He can even produce a good job than what I did hence people should stop comparing us because we are different people with unique working tactics," he said.