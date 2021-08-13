Tanzania: Tadb Must Have Impact, Says New Boss

THE new Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) Managing Director, Mr Frank Nyabundege, yesterday appealed to fellow workers to work professionally and ensure majority of Tanzanians, especially farmers see the bank as a source of inspiration and a tool for the advancement.

He told workers at the bank's headquarters here that some 70 per cent of Tanzanians are tied to agriculture, directly and indirectly, arguing that the bank has to uplift their lives and increase their incomes by giving them soft loans and requisite education.

"My hope is that all of us will work very hard and professionally in order to realise our goals of effecting meaningful reforms in agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. On my part I shall do my best to ensure we realise our goals," he pledged.

He asked workers to cooperate in doing their work, insisting that the only justification for establishing the bank must be proved in ability to benefit majority of Tanzanian. He added that the goal of establishing TADB will be realized by ensuring radical reforms are effected in agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors.

Mr Nyabundege said the bank is well-placed to contribute to Tanzania's longed economic reforms by empowering Tanzanians employed in the three sectors, explaining that if productivity improves in the three sectors, new industries will be started, creating new jobs and lessening unemployment.

He thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for appointing him to head the bank, which he said was created to give loan to farmers and ensure product value chains are improved in agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. Before his new appointment, Mr Nyabundege was the Managing Director of the Lake Oil Tanzania Limited.

He has 20 years experience in the banking sector, having also served as the TIB Corporate Bank Tanzania Limited Managing Director.