Tanzania: CAF President Motsepe Meets PM Majaliwa in Maiden Trip to Tanzania

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Dodoma on Friday.

The dual held a closed door meeting in Tanzania's capital city.

The CAF boss landed at Dodoma Airport on Friday morning and was welcomed by top Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports officials.

After arriving in the capital city, Mr Motsepe also held talks with Minister Innocent Bashungwa and then the Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr Ally Possi and TFF President, Wallance Karia.

Dr Patrice Motsepe, the seventh CAF President elected on the 12th of March this year by the 43rd CAF General Assembly.