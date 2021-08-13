Cameroon: Back-to School, AFCON - Strengthening Covid-19 Surveillance, Treatment

Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute on August 12, 2021 chaired the inter-ministerial meeting on government's response strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cameroon has to adopt a new response strategy to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that takes into account national events such as the back-to-school 2021/2022 and end-of-year festivities and the international event which is the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 which the country will organise in January and February 2022. These events are coming up within the context of risk of new wave of contamination of the virus, especially with the dangerous and highly contagious Indian Delta variant already detected in the country.

It was within the context of the relative mastery of the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon and the need for more vigilance to contain the spread of the new variant that Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute chaired the meeting focused on the updates on the situation of the pandemic in Cameroon and gave instructions on ways of fighting Covid-19.

Public Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie in presenting the updates on the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon as at August 9, 2021 said there were 82,512 confirmed positive cases, 80,929 treated and 1,340 deaths. He reiterated the need for vigilance as the dangerous Delta variant was detected in the country since March 2021. Emphasis on the fight taking into account the upcoming national and international events, he said, hinges on strengthening the response measures in terms of surveillance and treatment of infected person throughout the national territory. Concerning surveillance of the entry points in to Cameroon, he presented systematic testing of passengers with the aim of searching for new variants of the virus. The results of screening between August 4 and 9, 2021, the Minister indicated, show a total of 7,950 persons with 13 positive cases found. Concerning screening at the nation's airports, 6,918 people were tested with five positive cases confirmed, 246 people screened at the maritime entry point with seven positive cases identified, while through land entry point, 786 people were tested and one was positive.

Concerning vaccination as another effective way of fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Public Health Minister said since the launch of the campaign in April, some 450,000 people have been vaccinated. He said all the doses of the vaccines were available. As to the way forward, he recommended that intensified vaccination campaign programmes should be organised in September, November and December 2021 targeting at least 500,000 persons of age 18 years and above. Before the launch of the phases of the campaigRank ( + / - )n, the Minister said a micro-planning should be organised in all Health Districts between September 5 and 10, 2021 in prelude to the opening of additional vaccination centres.