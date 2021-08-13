Cameroon-India Relations - Growing Prospects for Stronger Cooperation

interview

A series of activities are being organised in Yaounde to mark 75 years of the Independence of India.

The show of similarities in terms of diversity between India and Cameroon constitutes one of the high points of festivities that the Indian High Commission in Cameroon will organise with the aim of strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries. Before an official ceremony on 15 August, 2021 at the High Commission, there will be a foretaste of the event at a restaurant down town Yaounde. Invited guests will have the opportunity to taste the rich culinary diversity of a country that boasts of over 700 tribes and 100 languages. Trade ties between the country and Cameroon have been witnessing an upward swing since India established a permanent residence in Cameroon, moving away from the previous diplomatic set up whereby their High Commission in Abuja also covered Cameroon. Since assuming duties in Yaounde on 24 September, 2019, after presenting his letters of credence to the Head of State, High Commissioner Rakesh Malhotra has been working to ensure that bilateral relations between India and Cameroon should grow stronger. Cameroon Tribune contacted H.E. Rakesh Malhotra who sizes up relations between both countries in the following interview.

Your Excellency, can we know the motivation behind the choice of events organised by the High Commission in Cameroon to mark the 75 anniversary of the Independence of India?

India would be entering in its 75 years of Independence (India@75) on 15 August 2021. It is not only a time of celebration (Amrit Mahotsav) but a time to think about the roadmap of the future. To commemorate this milestone, a number of events are being organized across the globe.

When India became independent, some people felt that India will disintegrate because of its diversity in terms of population, languages, cloths, and food habits, etc. However, India proved these people wrong. Today, India is world's largest democracy. When India became independent, there were very few things being produced in India. Today, India is self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar) in many respects. Not only is India self-reliant, India contributes to the world's economy by exporting many commodities. India is capable of producing many 'made-in-India' things - small to big (even aircrafts and tanks). India has launched its second lunar exploration mission (Chandrayaan 2). This was developed indigenously by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). India displayed its capability to engage targets in outer space also. With this technology, India joined the ranks of the United States, China, and Russia. At the time of independence, India was dependent upon international food aid. Today India has attained self-sufficiency in food production and is also a leading producer of several items. After 74 years of independence, India is doing things that could not be imagined until a few years ago. India@75 is the time to showcase all this to the world.

You have been in Cameroon as pioneer resident High Commissioner for nearly two years already, what would you say are some of the reasons that justified the decision by your government to deepen relations with Cameroon with the putting in place of a resident High Commission?

Considering the importance of Cameroon, India decided to open its resident mission in Yaounde. In this one year, we have established the Mission completely. Due to COVID-19, the exchange of visits from both sides could not take place. But I am sure, this situation will change now. In 2019-20, India emerged as the 7th trading partner of Cameroon with two-way trade touching US $ 904.81 million. This was an increase of 73.52% over the earlier year. However, due to Coronavirus pandemic, in 2020-21, the bilateral trade has come down to US $ 481.54, which is 46.78% less than 2019-2020. I am sure, with the easing of Coronavirus situation, the trade will not only bounce back to the level of 2019-20, but will exceed it. With the establishment of the High Commission, Cameroonian friends do not have to go to Abuja to get visas. Many Cameroonian nationals go to India for medical purposes and there is always urgency to get the visa. The High Commission issues visas in such cases very quickly.

What are the key areas that will mark your tour of duty in Cameroon?

My focus is two important projects: i) construction of 225KV Nkongsamba Bafoussam and Abong Mbang - Yaounde transmission line under the Government of India Line of Credit. I am happy to see that the project started in November 2019 and is expected to be completed in February 2022. At present, the project is generating employment to about 200 Cameroonians. Once the project is completed, it will give electricity to our Cameroonian friends.