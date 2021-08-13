Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives New Swiss Ambassador

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and Ambassador Martin Strub yesterday August 12, 2021 discussed ways of fostering cooperation between their two countries.

After presenting the advance copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on August 5, 2021, the new Ambassador of Switzerland to Cameroon, Martin Strub, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute.

The Swiss diplomat told the press after their discussions that they explored relations between Cameroon and Switzerland, stating that, "Our relations are very good." He said we have no problems on the political side. He cited the visit of some Swiss authorities to Cameroon, the signing of an agreement on migration in 2014 and a recent one on diplomatic passports. Trade relations between the two countries, the Ambassador stated were modest and there are potentials to strengthen them.

On other areas of cooperation, Ambassador Martin Strub said, "We are here present with humanitarian aid. We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in areas that have problems." Conflict and security-ridden areas in Cameroon are the North West and South West Regions as well as the Far North Region. Cameroon and Switzerland therefore cooperate at bilateral and multilateral levels working with international organisations. Football also interests Cameroon and Switzerland and the Ambassador disclosed that there are two players in the Swiss National Team that are of Cameroonian origin.