Liberia: Reo-International-Liberia Donates Second Batch of Medical Supplies to Two Medical Facilities in Monrovia and Its Environs

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of REO-International- Liberia Office has continued the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia by the donation of additional medical equipment to two medical facilities in Monrovia and its environs.

Recently, the REO- International- Liberia boss Eric Olson donated eight fingertip blood oxygen monitors and 10 NO Touch digital thermometers to the John F. Kennedy Hospital meant to equip doctors and nurses at the country's Referral facility as Liberia battles the new variant of the Coronavirus.

In continuation of a similar gesture, the StarBase Hospital on the Bushrod Island and the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, benefited from the second batch of donation of medical supplies by Mr. Olson's REO-International- Liberia Office.

At the separate presentation of the medical supplies, the Office Manager of REO-International Liberia Office, Madam Edina Kai- Lewis quoted Mr. Olson as saying that the gesture is meant to assist in equipping doctors and nurses as they attend to patients in the battle against COVID-19.

She Maintained that Mr. Olson is of the passionate opinion that health workers must be given better wages and equip them especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Mr. Olson reiterated that decent work in the health sector is fundamental to ensuring effective and resilient health systems, adding "The health sector is essentially about people; without health workers there can be no health care."

Ten pulse Oximeters, ten forehead thermometers, and ten electronic blood Pressure monitors were separately presented to each of the two medical facilities.

This donation is Mr. Olson's second contribution to the fight against COVID as he continues to explore avenues to beef up Government's efforts.

Receiving the items, Authorities of the Hospitals thanked Mr. Olson and his REO-International- Liberia Office for the donation, terming it as very important while assuring to use the donation for the intended purpose.

Dr. Abrahim Ajami and Madam Facia L. McCauley of the StarBase Hospital and the Redemption Hospital respectively received the donation on behalf of their facilities.

As COVID 19 continues to threaten human survival and expose the vulnerabilities of global health systems, with Liberia amongst the most challenged countries in administering health services to its people, this donation is urgently needed.