Liberia: National CSO Council Calls On Govt to Protect LRA's Staff Following the Mysterious Disappearance of an Employee

Monrovia — In the wake of the disappearance of a staff of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has called on the government through the Police to ensure the staff, identified as Sayon Moore is found alive.

According to family sources, Moore, an enforcement officer of the Real Estate Division of the LRA was last seeing on August 3, 2021 when he was said to have been delivering important office documents to a friend on the Duport Road.

In a release on Wednesday issued by its National Chairperson, Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai, the Council said although it cannot make clear determinations as to the whereabouts and wellbeing of Moore, èthe government of Liberia, particularly the Liberia National Police (LNP) should raise the bar, achieve the red alert and ensure that the living body of Mr. Moore is found and brought back to his family.

"We cannot accept anything short of the living body of Mr. Moore and might be compared to file a lawsuit against the government for reneging on its fundamental responsibility of protecting its citizens, especially professional people on whose backs the state is running daily," the Council said.

According to the Council, it is gravely concerned that circumstances surrounding employment at the LRA are becoming scary by the day since Gifty Lama and Albert Peters were discovered dead in 2020 in a vehicle "parked by an unknown" person on Broad Street in the nation's capital, Monrovia; adding that the conditions under which Gifty and Albert met their untimely demise still remain a mystery yet to be unraveled.

"While the public was appalled by this egregious situation, the head of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) again succumbed to another gruesome and questionable death allegedly at his home along the SKD Boulevard,' the Council said in its recollection of the deaths of the top financial experts in 2020.

With virtually nothing happening on the part of the government to identify and arrest the killers of Gifty Albert and Nyenswa, the Council said it was unacceptable for another Liberian and another professional auditor within the employ and services of the LRA to go missing.

It called on "Mr. Thomas Doe Nah, Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority to stop being complacent about ensuring security protection for Liberians entrusted to him to manage as staff and employees."

"To be calm and quiet while your professional workforce is reducing day by day to questionable deaths and disappearances without doing anything tangible is uncalled for. If every member of the family is important to you, then the loose of one should claim your attention and should meet your timely and tangible response."

It warned the government of Liberia and other stakeholders that it is closely monitoring this identical incident of Mr. Moore, nothing that the people of Liberia and the family of Moore are looking up to you to be responsible in this matter.

"Level up and intervene. We are determined to ensure that this will not be one of the many disappearances that have gone unnoticed," the Council urged.