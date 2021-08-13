Liberia: Student Launches a Fundraising Campaign to Rebuild a School in Margibi County

The strong reality of educational inequality and the systemic problems afflicting the education system has prompted a young Liberian student studying in the US to launch a Gofundme/fundraising campaign. The campaign has been dubbed "Help Renovate Yalon Town Public School."

Mohammad Bah, through the Moijama Educational Foundation, has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for the reconstruction of a local school in the town of Yalon, Margibi County. Yalon Town Public School is the only school in more than 20 rural villages that provides primary education for young students.

In recent weeks, the school was hit by a severe storm and heavy rain that severely damaged the building. Unfortunately, the storm wiped out the roof of the school, and as a result, students are learning in an open and unconducive environment, and they are exposed directly to the sun. The school has faced numerous challenges in recent years that have threatened student learning environments. Even before the storm, the school faced a huge challenge and students had to sit uncomfortably in classes. Through the Moijama Educational Foundation, which MohammedPost Views: 3 is Co-founder for, donated benches, blackboards, and an office desk to make sure the students have a comfortable learning environment.

Mohammed, who is the organizer of the fundraiser disclosed that the crumbling school building is not the only obstacle to students' learning: windows are broken, the building is damaged, and worst of all, students have to sit in the sun while undertaking instructional activities because the roof was blown away by the storm.

"The school is run by the villagers, and it receives no other support or external funding. Reconstructing the building is a huge financial task for the school or the parents of the kids. Families of these children have serious financial challenges, and they cannot foot the bill for school fees. Neither the reconstruction of the school's building," Mohammed said.

It is estimated that the total cost to reconstruct the school will be $6,740. The full budget breakdown as well as the Gofundme link can be found here http://gofundme.me/8a63f11c Here is the mobile money number for local donations:

" We are calling everyone to come to our aid. Our entire school building has been hit by a storm, the building has collapsed, and everything is breaking down due to the recent wind that hit us, " said the school's principal, Fedel C. Michael. A parent also noted that they are desperately in need of help, and he is calling upon everyone to ensure that their kids go back to school. He said " I asked that people help with zinc to zinc the school hall. The wind has destroyed all of the zinc from the school. This is the help that I am asking for everyone who is willing to do that for us," explained Mr. Gweamee, the father of one of the children.

Although the major concern at this point is the roofing of the school, many parts of the school's building are dilapidated. Consequently, the budget was increased to rebuild the entire school instead of simply reroofing it due to the poor condition of most parts of the building. There is a short amount of time left before the next academic school year begins, and the goal is to start construction as soon as possible and complete it before classes begin for the academic school year of 2021-2022. Among the plans for the project are, a modern school facility, a mini library, offices, and a bathroom.

"We have to do everything in our power to ensure that this building is reconstructed, and its environment is conducive to achieving the goal of educating these kids. We urge you to support this project to help these kids realize their dreams of becoming doctors, lawyers, pilots, police officers, athletes, etc. No matter what amount your donation is, it all counts! Be sure to make it count! " Mohammed said

*Some of the narrations or interview are excerpt from the Gofundme. It can be accessed here http://gofundme.me/8a63f11c