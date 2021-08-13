South Africa: The Copyright Amendment Bill - a Step Closer to Making Rights to Education and Health a Reality

opinion

Parliament is once again debating a long-delayed change to intellectual property law, one that is urgently needed, with other important reforms of laws that limit access to medicines and textbooks.

Faranaaz Veriava is the head of education at SECTION27, Fatima Hassan is the founder of Health Justice Initiative, Jace Nair is CEO of BlindSA, Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh is head of the Africa Regional Office at International Commission of Jurists, and Tshego Phala is executive director of Equal Education Law Centre.

Intellectual property (IP) laws internationally and domestically regulate innovation, creativity and knowledge through the modalities of copyright, patents and trademarks. The general rationale for patents and copyright is that by conferring a legal monopoly on the creator to use and benefit financially from their "intellectual property", this "incentivises" the writer to write more books, the scientist to devise more inventions, or the software coder to write more code, contributing to the sum of all knowledge for the benefit of the whole community.

Ever since their inception, IP laws have always recognised the importance of exceptions to this legal monopoly that further the public interest and ensure that private interests do not harm the welfare of the public and the rights of...