South Africa: The Copyright Amendment Bill - a Step Closer to Making Rights to Education and Health a Reality

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Faranaaz Veriava, Fatima Hassan, Jace Nair, Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh and Tshego Phala

Parliament is once again debating a long-delayed change to intellectual property law, one that is urgently needed, with other important reforms of laws that limit access to medicines and textbooks.

Faranaaz Veriava is the head of education at SECTION27, Fatima Hassan is the founder of Health Justice Initiative, Jace Nair is CEO of BlindSA, Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh is head of the Africa Regional Office at International Commission of Jurists, and Tshego Phala is executive director of Equal Education Law Centre.

Intellectual property (IP) laws internationally and domestically regulate innovation, creativity and knowledge through the modalities of copyright, patents and trademarks. The general rationale for patents and copyright is that by conferring a legal monopoly on the creator to use and benefit financially from their "intellectual property", this "incentivises" the writer to write more books, the scientist to devise more inventions, or the software coder to write more code, contributing to the sum of all knowledge for the benefit of the whole community.

Ever since their inception, IP laws have always recognised the importance of exceptions to this legal monopoly that further the public interest and ensure that private interests do not harm the welfare of the public and the rights of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X