East Africa: U.S. Special Envoy for Horn of Africa Returns to Ethiopia

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, will travel to Djibouti, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates from August 15 to August 24.

"Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior officials in the three countries to discuss opportunities for the United States to promote peace and support the stability and prosperity of the Horn of Africa," the statement said.

This is the second trip for the Special Envoy's trip to Ethiopia after his first visit in May this year which covered Egypt, Eritrea, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

"The Horn of Africa is at an inflection point, and the decisions that are made in the weeks and months ahead will have significant implications for the people of the region as well as for U.S. interests," Mr Feltman said in a statement upon his return.

His visit to Ethiopia comes in the backdrop of a historically cold diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the United States owing to the war in Tigray and what the Ethiopian government sees as unnecessary meddling by the U.S.

On August 04, USAID administrator Samantha Power paid a day-long trip to Ethiopia on August 04 without an audience with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The statement on Mr Feltman's second didn't mention if PM Abiy is one of the senior officials meeting the special envoy. AS