Nigeria: Osun APC Crisis Deepens As Aregbesola's Faction Alleges Attack On Leaders

The Osun Progressive (TOP), a faction within the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that some people within the party and government are planning to attack leaders of the faction.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Osogbo, the TOP Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, said the planned attack was as a result of the group's struggle to restructure and re-energise the party.

Mr Adebiyi, however, said the alleged plan has been reported to the security agencies for investigation and for other necessary steps.

"This urgent press conference is aimed at putting on record, information on attempt by some elements, allegedly within government and our party (APC), to attack and murder some of the leaders of TOP.

"It is important that we bring to public knowledge this evil intention.

"We have informed relevant security agencies, who have assured us of taking steps to investigate the information and ensure protection of the lives of the leadership and members of our caucus.

"We plead with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief Bisi Akande, to quickly intervene and stop desperate elements in Osun APC from spilling the blood of the innocent for their selfish interests," Mr Adebiyi said.

The APC in Osun State has been involved in a supremacy tussle between the faction loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and those supporting the interior minister, his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Secretary of the APC in the state, Rasaq Salinsile, said the leadership of TOP decided to make the "plan" known to the public to avoid casualties.

Mr Salinsile said that violence is alien to the progressives' family until some 'elements' joined the party recently.

"TOP leadership knows who to hold responsible, should any attack be carried out on any member of the group or those of the party, who are loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola."

But in a swift reaction, the APC Caretaker Chairman in the State, Gboyega Famodun, said the allegation is baseless.

Mr Famodun, who spoke through his media consultant, Kola Olabisi, said the allegation should be disregarded.

"The allegation is unfounded. It cannot be substantiated. It should be disregarded. Anybody can come up with any allegation.

"TOP should show the proof of their allegation.

"We are members of the same family. Nobody is thinking evil against anybody," Mr Famodun said.